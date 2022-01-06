Shots fired incidents in GB nearly quadrupled from 2019, traffic safety #1 complaint among residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and talked about the increase of incidents of shots fired and department vacancies in the latest Community Update.

Davis said that 2021 was a worse year for incidents of shots fired than 2020, and when compared to 2019, the numbers are eye-opening. In 2021 there were reportedly 82 incidents of shots fired compared to 62 incidents in 2020.

However, in 2019 there were only 21 incidents. 2021’s number is nearly quadruple the number of incidents compared to 2019.

It was also mentioned that the number of rounds being fired has also increased.

As for the reason the incidents have increased so dramatically? Davis says that some of it have to do with the pandemic. As well as the greater willingness to settle problems with gun violence.

Davis also said that this issue isn’t specific to Green Bay, and is something most bigger cities are struggling with.

The Green Bay Police Department has six vacancies open but is still struggling in certain areas due to the staffing shortage. One of the areas where the staffing shortage is having an impact is for patrol officers.

Davis mentioned that the investigation division is also feeling the impact of the shortage and their caseloads are ‘pretty high’.

The department is also focusing on traffic safety, as it is the number one complaint they get from residents. They will conduct a monthly report that shows the highest crash areas as well as the areas with the most traffic complaints.

Officers will then focus on those areas that receive the most complaints and the areas with the most crashes.