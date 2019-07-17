Shooting range closes due to safety concerns for nearby Lower Peshtigo River users

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has announced the closure of the Hipke Road Firearms Shooting Range.

The decision was made in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR after multiple safety concerns were reported as well as an investigation that people in watercrafts on the Lower Peshtigo River being in danger of bullets from people using the range.

There have also been complaints of houses and garages being hit from the range.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve commented that the closure is unfortunate but will give the department more time to investigate the complaints thoroughly.

If anyone has any information on the closure they can contact the local DNR at the Peshtigo Service Center at 715-582-5000 or the Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7607.