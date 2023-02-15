LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular shooting range in Little Chute has decided to permanently close its doors after no buyer was reportedly found to continue the business.

According to a Facebook post by Trigger Action Sports, it is closing permanently. The post comes after no buyers were able to be secured to continue the business.

Back on January 5, Trigger Action Sports posted that it would remain closed until new ownership took over.

The business wanted to thank everyone for their support over the years.

We appreciate everyone’s support through the years, and even more recently as we made these difficult decisions. We will cherish all the wonderful memories made with all of you, and the customers that became like family to us. To all the employees that gave your all, thank you for being the best of the best. Trigger Action Sports on Facebook

When visiting Trigger Action Sports’ website, a message comes up saying they are permanently closed. Trigger Action Sports described itself as an indoor shooting range and educational facility.

