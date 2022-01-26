Shooting wounds Milwaukee County deputy, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a person shot and wounded a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says on Twitter that the deputy was shot multiple times and was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment following the early Wednesday shooting.

Law enforcement agencies were searching for the shooter. The sheriff’s office says the deputy had stopped a vehicle in Milwaukee and the passenger fled on foot.

The deputy was shot during a foot pursuit and the driver of the vehicle was in custody.

The shooting prompted an emergency alert to cellphones telling people to “shelter in place” and to call 911 if needed.

