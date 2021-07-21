Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street.

TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting from the scene when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee.

Police say a 22-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries from one of the shootings and a suspect was in custody.

In the other shooting, a 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was in custody and other suspects were being sought.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kyle Malzhan 6pm hit

Kyle Malzhan 4pm hit

Greek American Giannis superfan

Soccer Mom: Glory's Mackenzie August plays season months after birth of son

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls to Sioux Falls, 31-21