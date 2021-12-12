FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘Shop with a Cop’ event helps local families in need during holiday season

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a holiday shopping spree for a few kids in the Fox Valley area this weekend.

The Grand Chute Police Department and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office hosted ‘Shop with a Cop’ on Saturday and it was nothing short of a success.

During the event children from 12 local families in need were invited to hang out with an officer for the day as they shopped for gifts for their families.

The pairs shopped at a variety of local stores such as Fleet Farm, Target, Meijer, and Walmart, and also got the chance to meet Santa.

Once the festive shopping spree concluded, both the officers and children were taken back to the Grand Chute Police Department for some lunch and to begin wrapping their purchases.

And to end this perfect day on a high note, officials provided each family with a care package of household essentials and all the fixings for a delicious holiday meal.

