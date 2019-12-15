Shop with a Cop makes a return to Fox Valley in time for Christmas

Community members had the opportunity to shop with a cop Saturday.

10 families joined officers from the Grand Chute Police Department and deputies from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office for a little Christmas shopping.

Each family member reported for shopping duty at the Grand Chute Police Department and were given $70 to spend at Fleet Farm and Target.

After the trip, the children and their officers wrapped presents together while enjoying lunch and christmas movies.

Officers say the event helps them connect with community members.

“Events like these are important for the community, building a relationship with the community that you serve,” says Officer Bryce Laluzerne with the Grand Chute Police Department. “If you don’t have that relationship, it can kind of make policing difficult for the community.”

“It’s nice that we can kind of let go and shop with the kids and kind of show who we are as people,” says Deputy Robert Clement with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re not always coming to take anybody away or it’s not always a bad thing that they can trust officers in the uniform, that we’re there to help.”