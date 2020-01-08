Shoppers compete in ‘Race For the Hungry’ to benefit St. Joseph’s food pantry

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For 11 years, North Shore Bank’s ‘Race For the Hungry’ has been pitting two teams of shoppers to, essentially, shop ’til they drop.

The whole concept of the event is to have shoppers make a mad dash of sorts from aisle to aisle, and grab as many items as they can. This year, defending champs St. Joseph’s Food Pantry was up against the Salvation Army Learning Center. Equipped with a shopping list and decorated shopping cart, shoppers scramble to finish first- all in the name of charity.

“When we first started this, we didn’t have a list,” said Kerri Collins, Vice President of North Shore Bank. “We really just did more of a timed event, so two minutes to grab as many items as you could- that got a little chaotic. So we thought, let’s have two teams competing against each other, first and second place, and really a list of items that we know the food pantry is in need of at this time of the year.”

All of the food items collected throughout the race is then donated to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry. And the defending champs took home the glory of bragging rights. The grand total with today’s dash surpassed $400.

As an added bonus to this year’s event, Piggly Wiggly has decided to match all of the donations raised in this year’s event.