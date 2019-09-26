Shoppers line up for grand opening of H&M

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Shoppers in the Fox Valley lined up in the Fox River Mall for the grand opening of northeast Wisconsin’s first H&M.

Local 5 spoke with some shoppers who waited in line and they all seemed to share the same sentiment – being happy not to have to drive so far for their favorite store.

“I am totally excited. I’m stoked because I was down in the Milwaukee area and this is my favorite store ever. And I’m happy that it’s here in Appleton now,” says Missy Wozniak.

“H&M is a really cool store. Usually, have to go down to Milwaukee to be able to go to one, so I’m excited that we have one here at the mall,” says Sandy Nelson.

The first 100 shoppers had the chance to win up to $500 for being first in the door.

The store, totaling 20,000 square feet in size, will add 20 jobs to the company. It is located where the former American Eagle was before closing.

H&M offers clothing for men, women, and teens as well as the H&M Kids collection which carries clothes for those newborn to 14.