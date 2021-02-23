FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Shoppers race head-to-head to help feed the hungry in Menasha

Racers dash through store aisles in Menasha to collect items for area food pantry

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A few local businesses are asking customers to shop-til-they-drop in an effort to help local non-profits.

North Shore Bank and the Menasha Piggly Wiggly are hosting their annual ‘Race for the Hungry’ to help feed St. Joseph’s Food Program. Racers will be dashing through store aisles to collect items for the area food pantry.

This year marks the 11th annual event, challenging participants in a head-to-head competition to support local food pantries. Representatives from St. Joseph’s food pantry and the Salvation Army Children’s Learning Center will race through the supermarket aisles to fill the pantry’s wish list.

The winner will receive a $100 gift card and the runner-up will receive a $50 card.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting our eleventh annual Race for the Hungry to help our neighbors in need,” says Lacee Kalepp, branch manager for the bank. “We encourage everyone to get involved, whether by dashing up and down supermarket aisles or by donating non-perishable food items.”

North Shore Bank will donate the food collected during the race to the pantry. All items collected during the race will feed local families in need.

