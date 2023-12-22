GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you put off your holiday shopping, you’re not the only one. Stores at the Bay Park Square Mall were hustling and bustling on Friday in anticipation of Christmas on Monday.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in traffic throughout this week and still expect it to be very busy tomorrow,” said Susan Videle, Bay Park Square Mall Director of Business and Marketing Development.

Seeing that it is too late for online shopping to be an option, in-person is the best bet for many last-minute shoppers. However, Bay Park Square Mall staff members have noticed the mall getting busier in general.

“I feel that in-person shopping is really making a comeback,” stated Videle. “People really like to try on, like to feel, like to experience what they’re purchasing, and also that cuts back a lot on the back and forth with shipping.”

While many people were at the mall Friday looking for those last-minute Christmas gifts, others were simply there to enjoy listening to the holiday music as they ate at the food court, and people watched as they went in and out of stores.

“I’m not one to procrastinate. I’ve been done since, like, Halloween, but I remembered I wanted to get a special Christmas ornament, so now I gotta walk the mall for half an hour to wait for it to get personalized,” explained Stein. “But I kind of like the busyness of it. It used to be a tradition. I would go out every Christmas Eve and go shopping. just for the fun of it!”

One couple didn’t realize just how busy the mall would be. Richard and Rochelle Franklin planned to spend the day getting the last of their presents, but Richard told Local 5’s Samantha Petters they underestimated how many people would be out shopping the Friday before Christmas.

“We got up at nine,” said Franklin. “Got up at nine to beat the rush but we see we didn’t get up early enough!”

Richard added that he didn’t mind the commotion of the mall because he always has fun when he and his wife are together. Like many loved ones who get pulled into going shopping, Franklin was stuck carrying bags, including Victoria’s Secret and LOFT.

“I’m so lucky! Usually, I have the purse,” exclaimed Franklin. “So the Victoria’s Secret bag don’t mean nothing, and I just gave her half of that back!”

Bay Park Square Mall will remain open throughout the weekend with extended holiday hours. For more information on the specific hours, you can visit the Mall’s website.