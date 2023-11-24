GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Holiday shoppers this year were ready at the break of dawn to begin their day of shopping. The Bay Park Square Mall was just one of many shopping centers that were busy early on Black Friday.

“There were a few people waiting at 6 a.m. to get in so as soon as we opened we were busy, 7 o’clock though it really started to pick up and we’re really humming along here today,” said Tracy Vassallo, Bay Park Square Mall’s General Manager. “The stores all prepared, working late nights to get their stores ready for their sales, and the mall staff has been busy decorating the mall so we were ready to go this morning and it’s been a great day so far.”

Vassallo said she was overjoyed to see the number of friends and families that were walking throughout the mall. One family told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that they come up to Northern Wisconsin every year for hunting season and then spend Black Friday shopping at the Bay Park Square Mall.

“We left at about six in the morning but got here a little after nine,” said one member of the Matthews family. “But this is a family tradition and we’ve done it every year for oh I don’t know, 10, 12 years? We come up to northern Wisconsin for deer hunting and then we take Black Friday to come to the mall and that’s what we do.”

The Garcia Family also enjoys coming to the Bay Park Square Mall, not just for the great Black Friday deals but for the quality time they get to spend while shopping together. Tania Garcia enjoys shopping with her family because they are really good at it.

“We have a list of everything we want, that way we know where to go and we get like the best deals and stuff like that so we’re not wasting time thinking like what to get and that way we just go straight to what we want,” said Tania. “And it’s better in person, ’cause they’re like really good shoppers. Like my mom, if she sees a good deal, she’s gonna get the deal, like she’s gonna get it!”

Along with several other shoppers, Garcia said she preferred shopping in person because it’s more fun to walk around, eat, and try on clothes in the stores. Elaina Levers and her best friend Missy Neuman were so excited to go to the mall for Black Friday that they decided to dress up for the occasion.

“I don’t get to spend an entire day with my best friend very often so we just decided we wanted to do something really fun and ridiculous and festive this year because I don’t know it makes us smile and I think it makes other people smile too,” said Levers.”

“Yeah we came in with no expectations and just to have fun,” said Neuman.

The Bay Park Square Mall opened at 6 am Friday morning and stayed open for all the Black Friday shoppers until 9 p.m. Regular hours are typically 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday through Saturday.