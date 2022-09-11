GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities.

Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue will be available for detours.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, and all closures, detours, and work operations are subject to change.

Dates closed: