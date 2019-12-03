BREAKING: Shots fired at Oshkosh West High School, suspect in custody

OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred at Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning.

Police say a student was armed with a weapon and confronted a School Resource Officer. According to officials, the student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals.

Students were evacuated from the high school and sent to Perry Tipler Middle School where their parents may pick them up.

Police say the incident is being turned over to the State Department of Criminal Investigations.

We will continue to update this story on air and online as more information becomes available.