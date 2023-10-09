APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say a suspect is in custody after shots were fired during a disturbance early Saturday morning in Appleton.

According to a release from the Appleton Police Department, officers responded at 1:55 a.m. to the 200 block of South Walter Avenue for gunshots reportedly being shot into the air during a disturbance.

Police say they were quickly able to identify a man who fled the scene and was allegedly responsible for the reported gunshots.

The suspect, 29-year-old Peng Yang, was later taken into custody without further incident and the firearm used in the disturbance was also located and recovered by police.

Officers with the Appleton Police Department say Yang is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Negligent Handling of a Dangerous Weapon.

At this time, no other details about this incident are available.