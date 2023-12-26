FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say no one has been arrested yet following an incident Saturday night where shots were fired during a fight in the parking lot of a Wisconsin bar & grill.

According to a release from the Fitchburg Police Department, officers responded at 1:09 a.m. to the parking lot of Monkeyshines Bar & Grill on 6209 McKee Road in Fitchburg for reports of a person being shot.

Police say a fight had broken out in the parking lot of Monkeyshines before at least one gunshot was fired. Officers state that evidence collected at the scene confirms that at least one shot was fired with one bullet appearing to have hit the building.

Officials report that the apparent victim who was reported to have been shot in the incident had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Police say no one has yet come forward as being shot and no other injuries were reported as staff acted quickly to lock the doors of the building keeping people inside the building safe.

Personnel from the Madison Police Department, the Verona Police Department, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

At this time, no other details about the incident are available and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.