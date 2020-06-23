FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Shots fired in Fond du Lac, police investigating

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police are searching for a person of interest after shots were believed to be fired from a vehicle just after midnight on Monday.

Police say they were investigating a domestic abuse incident in the 600 block of Bruce Street and heard several gunshots coming from the west of their location on 19th Street. Handgun casings were located in the roadway of the 200 block of 19th Street.

Fond du Lac Police say officers and detectives canvased the neighborhood and say that, at this time, no injuries or property damage were reported due to the gunshots.

Detectives have developed a person of interested through the ongoing investigation, adding that there is no threat to the community at this time.

Officers will re-canvas the area Tuesday. Police say they will go door to door in the 200 block of 19th Street to meet with families. Any community concerns will be addressed, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. No further information is available at this time.

