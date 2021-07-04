Shots fired in Fond du Lac, witness says they saw suspects vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating shots fired reports that were filed on Sunday morning.

According to the Department, at around 3:15 a.m., police responded to the area of Forest Avenue and S. Military Road for multiple reports regarding possible gunshots being heard in the area.

While investigating, officers say they found shell casings from the roadway prompting police to begin canvassing the area.

While searching the area, authorities report that a witness told them they had seen a red color four-door vehicle pull a U-turn at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Military Road, when the unknown suspect in the vehicle stuck a gun out of the window and fired several shots straight up into the air as they drove off.

Police say no description of the driver was provided and no injuries were reported. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-374.