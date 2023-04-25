APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Appleton was arrested following an investigation into a shots fired incident.

According to the Appleton Police Department, on April 14 just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Linwood Avenue and West Pershing Street for reports of gunshots. Officers reportedly heard additional shots fired as they arrived.

Eventually, it was determined that it was not an ongoing incident and there were no injuries or property damage.

Witnesses in the neighborhood reportedly provided police with a vehicle description. Officers later identified and found a suspect vehicle that was parked at a nearby residence.

A subsequent investigation lead the to recovery of a weapon and additional ammunition.

On April 25, investigators arrested 23-year-old Francisco Javier Alvarado of Appleton. Alvarado was confined in the Outagamie County Jail for the following:

Two counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Two counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon

Court records show that Alvarado has not been officially charged at this time.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.