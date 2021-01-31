Shots fired investigation underway after Sheboygan home is riddled with bullets

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the publics’ help with a shots fired investigation that left a home riddled with bullets on Saturday night.

According to the Department, just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers report having located fired shell casings in the street and discovered that a single home was struck by a number of bullets.

Officials say no one was injured by the gunshots.

The Sheboygan Police Department is asking any residents who may have any information about this case to contact the Department at 920-459-3333. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you can contact Sheboygan Countywide Crimestoppers at 1-877-283-8436, or at www.cufthem.com