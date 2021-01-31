LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Shots fired investigation underway after Sheboygan home is riddled with bullets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the publics’ help with a shots fired investigation that left a home riddled with bullets on Saturday night.

According to the Department, just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers report having located fired shell casings in the street and discovered that a single home was struck by a number of bullets.

Officials say no one was injured by the gunshots.

The Sheboygan Police Department is asking any residents who may have any information about this case to contact the Department at 920-459-3333. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you can contact Sheboygan Countywide Crimestoppers at 1-877-283-8436, or at www.cufthem.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrestling Regionals: Luxemburg-Casco, Kaukauna win loaded fields

High School Hoops 1/29

Freedom girls clinch NEC, Bonduel stays perfect

Matt Erickson back as Timber Rattlers manager for 2021

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne