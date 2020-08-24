FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Shots fired near Appleton convenience store, police investigating

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are investigating after shots were reportedly at a convenience store Sunday morning.

Authorities say they received a report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Richmond Street.

When officers arrived on scene, several vehicles fled the area. Officers secured the area and no injuries were reported.

Appleton Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be provided when available.

