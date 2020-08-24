APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are investigating after shots were reportedly at a convenience store Sunday morning.
Authorities say they received a report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Richmond Street.
When officers arrived on scene, several vehicles fled the area. Officers secured the area and no injuries were reported.
Appleton Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be provided when available.
Latest Stories
- Urban Air Adventure Park helping students ‘Learn & Fly’ this school year
- Find your favorite fall colors in the Keweenaw Peninsula
- Shots fired near Appleton convenience store, police investigating
- WATCH: Wisconsin built combat ship completes acceptance trials in Lake Michigan
- Woman declared dead found alive inside Detroit funeral home