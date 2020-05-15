Shots fired on Green Bay’s west side, structure and vehicles damaged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police responded to a complaint about multiple gunshots being fired on the 100 block of South Maple Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police arrived on scene near South Maple Street and West Walnut Street on the west side of Green Bay and located some shell casings in an alley.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, no one was struck but there is structure and vehicle damage.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that the investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.

