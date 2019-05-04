Local News

Shots fired overnight in Sheboygan

Posted: May 04, 2019 07:10 AM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 07:10 AM CDT

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) -- Sheboygan Police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning in the area of 1427 N 10th Street. 

At approximately 2:19 a.m., officials state they located several bullet holes in a home in the 1000 block of Superior Avenue. 

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but nobody was injured. 

Police say they do not believe this was a random act and there is no immediate danger to the community. 

The investigation is ongoing and Sheboygan Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 920-459-3333. 

