Shots fired overnight in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) -- Sheboygan Police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning in the area of 1427 N 10th Street.
At approximately 2:19 a.m., officials state they located several bullet holes in a home in the 1000 block of Superior Avenue.
The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but nobody was injured.
Police say they do not believe this was a random act and there is no immediate danger to the community.
The investigation is ongoing and Sheboygan Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 920-459-3333.
More Stories
-
A physical education teacher at Father Allouez Catholic School in…
-
-
Underage drinking in Wisconsin is an issue. But believe it or not,…