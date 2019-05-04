Shots fired overnight in Sheboygan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) -- Sheboygan Police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning in the area of 1427 N 10th Street.

At approximately 2:19 a.m., officials state they located several bullet holes in a home in the 1000 block of Superior Avenue.

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but nobody was injured.

Police say they do not believe this was a random act and there is no immediate danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and Sheboygan Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 920-459-3333.