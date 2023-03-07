MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Shots were fired Monday afternoon while detectives tried to recover a stolen vehicle in southern Wisconsin.

According to a release, on Monday at 4:25 p.m., detectives from the New Berlin Police Department were looking for a stolen vehicle, originally taken from New Berlin, on the 2900 block of 56th Street in Milwaukee.

After locating the car, authorities say an incident occurred and lead to one of the detectives allegedly firing their weapon.

Both suspects were then taken to a local hospital and reportedly treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say a search of the vehicle found several firearms.

According to the report, the suspects are now in the custody of the Milwaukee Police Department with charges pending.

As for the detectives on the scene, neither one was hurt and authorities say both are cooperating with the investigation and were put on administrative leave.

The New Berlin Police Department has named the Milwaukee Police Department as the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

No other details were provided. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.