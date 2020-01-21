“Shoulders to Stand On” program sees success in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Each year the Women’s Fund gathers a group of teenage girls from the Fox Valley to examine the needs of girls in the greater Fox Valley region.

They then determine a funding objective and award $10,000 in grants to qualified organizations to achieve those goals.

This year, the Girls Grantmaking Project prioritized access and opportunities for post-secondary education.

Using this framework, the team at the Life Tools Foundation created the Shoulders to Stand On program.

The goal is to provide 50 or more high school girls in the Neenah and Menasha areas from economically disadvantaged families with the academic and life skills they will need to successfully pursue their post-secondary educational dreams.

The program incorporates one on one academic tutoring and life skill training.

The Life Tools Foundation is hoping to expand the program later in January to include Menasha High School and St. Mary High School.

For more information: https://lifetoolsfoundation.org/