Shovelers needed at Lambeau ahead of playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Packers are in need of 700 shovelers ahead of the divisional-round playoff game between the Packers and the Seahawks on Sunday. Work will start at 6 a.m.

Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on the west side of the stadium. Temporary parking will be available in Lot 6, but vehicles must be moved from the lot when shoveling is complete.

Because the work will be done on a game day, all shovelers must use walk-through metal detectors when they enter the building.

No bags, backpacks, or purses will be allowed inside the stadium.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour. The Packers will also provide shovels to those who show up to help.