Show of Strength fundraiser to raise domestic violence awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Thursday is Wear Purple Day to help raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Golden House in Green Bay to bring the issue to the forefront. On Tuesday, they’re hosting their annual Show of Strength fundraiser that will help benefit their programs and services. Click the link to grab your tickets.

This year’s keynote speaker, Leslie Morgan Steiner, author of the New York Times Best-Selling memoir Crazy Love. Golden House says that she will bring to light her life experience of love and violence, and how we can help support those who are stuck in this dangerous cycle.

Amanda Gay with Golden House stopped by Local 5 This Morning to encourage the public to rock their purple on Thursday, and how you can attend their fundraiser.