Showcasing the significance of 9/11 through a local lens

Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans are commemorating 9/11 as a new national crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic reconfigures and divides anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carves a path through the observances. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WFRV) – As the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 gets closer, Local 5 is showcasing the significance of the historic event through a local lens.

Several Local 5 reporters are reaching out to the community and seeing the impact the attacks on 9/11 have left behind. For others, the historic event is just that – something they have read in a history book.

Being able to teach the importance of everything that happened during 9/11 is a high priority for many teachers, making sure the future generation understands the significance and sacrifice people gave in 2001.

The following are the 9/11 stories covered by Local 5 reporters:

For two decades, this display has been on a property owned by Randy and Linda Schultz. Linda works for the American Red Cross. She sat down with Local 5’s Eric Richards and recalled what it was like when she responded to the call on September 11, 2001, to assist with the efforts in New York.

What if you weren’t alive during the attacks on 9/11? Local 5’s Danielle Zulkosky talks to teachers from Neenah, Little Chute, and Appleton to understand what they are doing to educate students about the heroic services and tragic events in 2001.

There are multiple events in Northeast Wisconsin paying tribute to everyone who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Local 5 has compiled a list, sorted by location, for the community to view and possibly participate in honoring the fallen heroes on the 20th Anniversary.