Showcasing the significance of 9/11 through a local lens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans are commemorating 9/11 as a new national crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic reconfigures and divides anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carves a path through the observances. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WFRV) – As the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 gets closer, Local 5 is showcasing the significance of the historic event through a local lens.

Several Local 5 reporters are reaching out to the community and seeing the impact the attacks on 9/11 have left behind. For others, the historic event is just that – something they have read in a history book.

Being able to teach the importance of everything that happened during 9/11 is a high priority for many teachers, making sure the future generation understands the significance and sacrifice people gave in 2001.

The following are the 9/11 stories covered by Local 5 reporters:

American Red Cross worker recalls 9/11

For two decades, this display has been on a property owned by Randy and Linda Schultz. Linda works for the American Red Cross. She sat down with Local 5’s Eric Richards and recalled what it was like when she responded to the call on September 11, 2001, to assist with the efforts in New York.

How local teachers are educating kids of the importance

What if you weren’t alive during the attacks on 9/11? Local 5’s Danielle Zulkosky talks to teachers from Neenah, Little Chute, and Appleton to understand what they are doing to educate students about the heroic services and tragic events in 2001.

LIST: 9/11 memorial events in N.E. WI

There are multiple events in Northeast Wisconsin paying tribute to everyone who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Local 5 has compiled a list, sorted by location, for the community to view and possibly participate in honoring the fallen heroes on the 20th Anniversary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West