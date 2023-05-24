CAMERON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Central Wisconsin are looking for any information tied to a suspected deliberate fire of a closed business.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, on May 22 a call came in reporting a fire inside the Cameron Club. The Cameron Club is reportedly located at the intersection of US 10 and State Hwy 80.

Authorities say that the Cameron Club is no longer operating, but it was ‘clear’ to investigators that someone (or multiple people) went into the building and tried to start it on fire. The fire was put out with minimal damage.

The fire was reportedly started in the late evening hours and was reported to authorities at 7:43 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 715-421-8700.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.