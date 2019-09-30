Sights and sounds of Dairyland at Farmfest 2019

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The sights and sounds of Dairyland came to life in Manitowoc during Sunday’s Farmfest.

Farmfest took place at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center located at 7001 Gass Lake Rd. from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The event featured several family-friendly activities. Live music, locally produced food and tours of the Wisconsin Discovery Center were all included.

Residents even had the chance to see some soon-to-be mother cows at the birthing barn.

Director of Marketing and Development for Farmfest Angel Johanek said the event helps the community learn more about Wisconsin’s agriculture.

“Our goal here is to promote Wisconsin agriculture,” Johanek said. “It just kind of bridges that together with showing where their food comes from, so I think it’s just great to have such a great support that way.”

Proceeds from Farmfest go towards the Wisconsin Discovery Center and its educational program.