Sights Set on Green Bay/Appleton to Remove Money from Politics, Add 28th Amendment

(WFRV) - United to Amend, a self-described grassroots group working to remove big money from politics, is coming to the Green Bay and Appleton areas in March.

The focus of the Green Bay and Fox Valley meetings will be to continue their mission of adding a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

United to Amend is partnering with American Promise, a national group working to get congresspersons to cosponsor the amendment.

The combined effort is targeting the Wisconsin Congressional 8th District with a primary goal of gaining Rep. Mike Gallagher's support.

The free event will be led by Wisconsin United to Amend's George Penn and American Promise state manager Azor Cole.

The organizations say:

"Wisconsin’s 8th District is a critical campaign not only for Wisconsin, but also for the national movement for a 28th Amendment to get money out of politics. Rep. Gallagher shows the potential to support our cause and be a congressional leader for reform, especially among Republicans and young legislators."

The campaign launch will cover the following key points:

Actions people must take to get the organization's message out to Rep. Gallagher

How to speak effectively about the need for a 28th Amendment

Getting meetings with legislators and winning their support

How to build off support won from local resolutions

Effective media engagement strategies

According to United to Amend, they have already worked with United to Amend champions in 144 communities across Wisconsin to pass a resolution calling for the We The People U.S. Constitution amendment.

The first event will take place on Wednesday, March 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Kress Family Branch Library on 333 N. Broadway in De Pere.

The second event will be on Thursday, March 14 starting at 6 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m at the Elisha D. Smith Public Library on 440 1st St. in Menasha.