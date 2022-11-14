WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence.

According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.

A search warrant of the woman’s residence led to police finding a ‘significant’ amount of drugs, paraphernalia and evidence of distribution. The woman was booked into the Brown County Jail on multiple charges.

One of the charges was maintaining a drug house within 1,000 feet of a school.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.