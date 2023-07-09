SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Seymour are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect pickup truck after significant damage was done to some fences at the Outagamie County Fairgrounds.

A Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department says that the incident happened sometime on Saturday, July 8.

Officers say that a pickup truck allegedly caused a ‘significant amount of damage’ to the fences at the Fairgrounds.

Photo Credit: Seymour Police Department

Authorities are asking anyone who has information relating to either the driver or the pickup truck involved to contact the Seymour Police Department at (920) 833-2366. A person can remain anonymous by going through Crime Stoppers or (920) 432-7867.

No additional details were provided.