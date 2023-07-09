SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Seymour are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect pickup truck after significant damage was done to some fences at the Outagamie County Fairgrounds.
A Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department says that the incident happened sometime on Saturday, July 8.
Officers say that a pickup truck allegedly caused a ‘significant amount of damage’ to the fences at the Fairgrounds.
Authorities are asking anyone who has information relating to either the driver or the pickup truck involved to contact the Seymour Police Department at (920) 833-2366. A person can remain anonymous by going through Crime Stoppers or (920) 432-7867.
No additional details were provided.