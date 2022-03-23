(WFRV) – Thousands of customers across northern Wisconsin are without power, and Wisconsin Public Service is dealing with multiple outages.

According to Wisconsin Public Service’s (WPS) outage map, 24,718 customers are affected. In some municipalities, nearly 100% of the customers in the city are affected.

In Pembine, 97.67% of WPS customers are affected.

WPS says their crews are seeing significant damage, including downed power lines and tree limbs that have fallen into electric equipment. Officials also mention that they have restored power to over 28,000 customers affected by the storm.

The following locations have the most customers affected:

Minocqua – 2,524

Lac du Flambeau – 1,475

Beecher – 1,141

Pembine – 1,008

Three Lakes – 1,000

Wabeno – 949

Athelstan – 919

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple reports of traffic concerns and power lines down.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.