‘Significant drain of resources’: Shorewood Golf Course to close

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After originally opening in 1931, Shorewood Golf Course on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s (UWGB) campus is set to transition to a student recreation and engagement center.

According to an email from UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander, a multitude of reasons contributed to shutting down the golf course.

Some of the reasons given in the email are:

  • Interest has been waning for years
  • Not critical to primary mission of student success
  • Other public options for golf

It is also mentioned in the email that Shorewood has been a ‘significant drain’ on school resources for many years.

The transition of the golf course will take place in the coming months. The new recreation and engagement center will expand on UWGB’s URec offerings, provide meeting spaces for students, relocate and improve the disc golf course and create an official point of entry (with parking) to the Cofrin Arboretum.

Chancellor Alexander also mentioned that the decision to close the golf course will allow UWGB to better support current and future students.

The decision on what to do with Shorewood Golf Course was reportedly a decision that officials wrestled with for multiple years.

