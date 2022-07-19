FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has made another significant illegal drug seizure.

According to a Facebook post, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Sunday, July 17 around 7:30 p.m. near I-41 and CTH F for a traffic violation.

A K9 with the sheriff’s office sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and indicated to deputies there was some sort of illegal drug in the car.

After a search, deputies located 181 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, 18 Adderall pills, 5 grams of Ecstacy, 80 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, and a revolver.

The four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and all resided in the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas. The occupants were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail for a variety of drug-related charges.

One man is also facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. No further information was made available at this time. Local 5 News will update this if any more details are made available.