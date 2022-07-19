(WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man who was described as a ‘significant methamphetamine dealer’ with a history going back nearly ten years, was resentenced to prison.

According to the Fond du Lac District Attorney, on July 18, 37-year-old Adrian Irby was sentenced to a 15-year bifurcated prison term. He will have eight years of initial confinement and seven years of extended supervision.

Irby was convicted of the following:

Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamine (>3-10g)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (>50g)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The other counts were reportedly dismissed and read in for the court. Irby was found in possession of a firearm and an alleged 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine (which reportedly did not test positive for methamphetamine). He was also charged with prior meth deliveries nearly totaling two pounds.

Methamphetamine destroys lives and this defendant was a significant methamphetamine dealer in our community with a prior history of dealing drugs going back nearly 10 years. We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute dangerous drug dealers to keep our communities safe and end the historic drug epidemic in our state. District Attorney Eric Toney

Irby was resentenced after the court relied on a sentencing enhancer that was not applicable. He faced up to 40 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Fond du Lac Police Department. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Winnebago Area Drug Unit also assisted in the investigation.

No additional information was provided.