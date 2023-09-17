FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody in Fond du Lac County on Saturday on multiple drug charges after a significant quantity of drugs were seized during a traffic stop.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the two men, from Milwaukee and Waukesha, were repeat offenders. Deputies say that one man’s prior drug charges were from 2014, and the other’s was back in 2001.

Deputies say that a significant quantity of suspected fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, and marijuana were found during the traffic stop thanks to the help of K9 Rip.

K9 Rip gave a positive alert during an open-air sniff around the vehicle, leading to a search of the vehicle and seizure of the drugs.

Photo credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Photo credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Photo credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Both men are in custody in the Fond du Lac County Jail and are awaiting charges, deputies say.

No other information was provided.