‘Significant traffic impacts’ Brown County I-43 construction resumes March 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting on March 1 construction on I-43 will resume and will have significant traffic impacts.

According to the DOT, this is a continuation of the work done in 2020 to complete the maintenance project for a 10.2-mile stretch of highway between WIS-172 and Atkinson Drive in Brown County.

The $6.1 million project is a two-year project that is scheduled to be completed in Oct. 2021.

The DOT says this project will have significant traffic impacts which include lane and ramp closures.

The following ramps will be closed:

Northbound I-43 to northbound WIS 57 ramp closes from March 1 to May 27, 2021 Detour: Northbound I-43 traffic should continue north and exit at Webster Avenue. Take Webster Avenue west to southbound I-43 and follow southbound I-43 to off-ramp east onto northbound WIS 54/57.

Southbound WIS 54/57 ramp to southbound I-43 closes from March 1 to May 27, 2021 Detour: Southbound WIS 54/57 traffic should take the northbound I-43 ramp and continue on I-43 to Webster Ave. off-ramp, Take Webster Avenue west to southbound I-43.

Northbound WIS 57 to northbound I-43 ramp closes from March 1 to May 27, 2021 Detour: Northbound WIS 54/57 traffic should continue northbound on WIS 54/57, turn north onto Nicolet Drive, turn west onto WIS 54/57 southbound, continue to I-43 on-ramp.



Tweleve bridges will be painted as well according to the DOT from mid-May and October 2021. Wingwall repairs to two culverts will be completed as well.

For more information regarding the ongoing work visit the DOT’s website.