FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly caused multiple crashes in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on April 12 around 7:15 a.m., authorities responded to the area of East Scott Street and Roosevelt Street for a reported traffic accident. The driver, identified as a 33-year-old woman was reportedly pinned inside her vehicle.

The woman was removed from the vehicle, but as officers were investigating this accident, another crash reportedly happened at the intersection of Scott Street and North Main Street.

Officers determined that the two accident locations were related. The suspect vehicle driven by the 33-year-old woman allegedly hit one vehicle in the area of Scott Street/Main Street and continued eastbound for about half a mile and crashed into a parked pickup truck.

The pickup truck got pushed into the path of another vehicle which caused a 3rd crash in the area of East Scott Street/Roosevelt Street.

The suspect vehicle reportedly had two passengers inside. They were 12 and 14 years old. The driver and two passengers were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that speed and impairment appear to be factors in the incidents. The 33-year-old woman was arrested for Operating While Impaired with a Minor 1st Offense as well s multiple traffic violations.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. No additional information was released.