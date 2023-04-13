THURSDAY, 4/13/2023, 7:28 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – According to 511WI cameras, all lanes appear to be back to normal on I-41 northbound near Wrightstown.

There is no word on what caused the incident or if there are any injuries.

THURSDAY, 4/13/2023, 7:12 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple lanes on Interstate 41 in Brown County are backed up as 511WI cameras show what appears to be a crash near Wrightstown.

There aren’t many details available at this time about the crash. However, this is the second significant crash on Interstate 41 within the last week.

If you are traveling on I-41 northbound, stay alert to traffic.

