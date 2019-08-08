FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Signs placed along Mike Ellis Interchange honoring late state senator

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) — Signs honoring the late Senate President Michael G. Ellis have been installed by the I-41/US 10/WIS 441 Interchange.

Senate President Roger Roth says the signs help to serve as a memorial for Ellis’ dedication to the interchange as well as the work he has done for constituents in the Fox Valley.

“One year ago to the day, Representative Rohrkaste and I introduced legislation to name the newly constructed I-41/US 10/WIS 441 Interchange in honor of Mike Ellis. Today, I drove past one of the signs, and my feelings were bittersweet. It’s still hard to believe he is no longer with us, but I know he would be proud to have the interchange named after him. Not only does it serve as a memorial to Mike’s dedication on this interchange, but as a reminder to us who live in the Fox Valley of all he has done for his constituents.”

The signs can be seen at the locations shown below.

Click to see an overview of the Ellis Interchange

