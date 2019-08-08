Signs placed along Mike Ellis Interchange honoring late state senator

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) — Signs honoring the late Senate President Michael G. Ellis have been installed by the I-41/US 10/WIS 441 Interchange.

Senate President Roger Roth says the signs help to serve as a memorial for Ellis’ dedication to the interchange as well as the work he has done for constituents in the Fox Valley.

“One year ago to the day, Representative Rohrkaste and I introduced legislation to name the newly constructed I-41/US 10/WIS 441 Interchange in honor of Mike Ellis. Today, I drove past one of the signs, and my feelings were bittersweet. It’s still hard to believe he is no longer with us, but I know he would be proud to have the interchange named after him. Not only does it serve as a memorial to Mike’s dedication on this interchange, but as a reminder to us who live in the Fox Valley of all he has done for his constituents.”

The signs can be seen at the locations shown below.