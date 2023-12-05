FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old man from Fond du Lac who was last seen leaving his living facility.

According to officials, 62-year-old James Fruehauf left The Berry House on 6th Street in Fond du Lac to go for a walk. He reportedly left around 7:15 a.m.

It was mentioned that James told another resident ‘not to worry about where he was going’. He does not have any family locally and is not suspected that he is in a vehicle.

James is described as being 5′ 11″ tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has blue eyes with blond or strawberry color that is short on the sides and bald down the middle. He also has a kink in his neck and his head is titled to the front right.

He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt zip-up jacket with dark blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and white bottoms. He has a black winter hat and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.