FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old James Holmes, who was last seen in Fond du Lac.

According to officials, Holmes was dropped off in the area of South Main Street and 12th Street in Fond du Lac on May 15. He was reportedly dropped off around 7 p.m.

Holmes is described as 5’09” and 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair in addition to a collar-length ‘scruffy’ beard.

He was last seen possibly wearing a red plaid flannel shirt, dark-colored undershirt, possibly jeans and he typically wears a baseball-style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.