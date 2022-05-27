FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old James Homes from North Fond du Lac.

Holmes was last seen around the 1100 block of Wisconsin Avenue at his residence on Wednesday, May 25 around 10:00 p.m.

According to a release, Holmes is described as 5’9″ and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown hair, medium in length with a greyish/brown scruffy beard. Holmes has green eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of James Holmes should contact the North Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 905-5555.

Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.