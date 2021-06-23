UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, 64-year-old found safe

WEDNESDAY 6/23/2021 5:52 a.m.

OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 64-year-old David Plehn has been canceled after he was found safe.

According to authorities, Plehn is located and safe.

There was no further information released.

ORIGINAL: Silver Alert: 64-year-old man in Marquette County

WEDNESDAY 6/23/2021 5:16 a.m.

OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 64-year-old David Plehn who is believed to be walking.

According to authorities, Plehn was last seen on June 22 around 6 p.m. in Oxford, Wisconsin. He is believed to be walking.

Plehn is described as 6’00” tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green sweatshirt with ‘Duluth’ on the front with black shorts, a black hat, glasses, brown Sketcher brand shoes and was also wearing black work gloves.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

