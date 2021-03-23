UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, Allouez woman found safe

TUESDAY 3/23/2021 7:40 a.m.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 66-year-old Nancy Funk has been canceled as she was found safe.

According to authorties, Nancy was located.

There is no other information at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT: 66-year-old Nancy Funk of Allouez

TUESDAY 3/23/2021 5:18 a.m.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Nancy Joan Funk from Brown County.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Nancy was last seen Monday around 7:00 p.m. at an Allouez care facility on Libal Street.

Nancy is described as a 5’3” 130-pound white female with long blonde hair, a nose piercing, green eyes, and carries an animatronic cat with socks on it.

Authorities say Nancy may be wearing all light-colored clothing, lots of jewelry, and has a black “Castle” jacket with green trim that may have some reflective material under it.

Police say Nancy just moved out of her home into this care facility in Allouez on Monday, and staff remembers seeing her around 7:00 p.m.

If you have any information regarding Nancy’s whereabouts, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.