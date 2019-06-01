SILVER ALERT: 67-year-old Autrie Woods

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFRV) -- The Glendale Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Autrie Woods, 67.

Officials says Woods was last seen at the LaQuinta Inn in Glendale around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Woods is described as black, 5'04", and 160 lbs. She has black hair, which was last seen in a bun, and brown eyes.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a leopard print blouse, unknown pants and footwear, and a gold-colored necklace. Officials say she was also wearing a bracelet on her left wrist, a ring on her right hand, glasses, and was carrying a blue leather-like purse.

Woods' personal belongings and luggage were found in her hotel room, but her vehicle was gone from the parking lot.

She is believed to be in a 2015 Grey Chrylser Town and Country with the license plate DV35084.

Officials say Woods spoke with her pastor at 10 p.m. on May 21 and told him she was thinking about "going home to Arkansas."

She reportedly mentioned going to a casino and was possibly last seen in Manitowoc County at Point Beach Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-351-9900.