UPDATE: Silver Alert: Police say 68-year-old Kenneth Nelson is not wearing full Santa suit

THURSDAY, 12/26/2019 7:26 p.m.

POYNETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Poynette Police Department says missing 68-year-old Kenneth Nelson is wearing different clothing than originally stated.

They say he is not wearing the full Santa suit, but to only have the jacket on, with an orange bomber hat and unknown pants.

THURSDAY, 12/26/2019 6:50 p.m.

POYNETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Kenneth Nelson who has been missing since the night of Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Officials from the Poynette Police Department say around 6:30 p.m., Kenneth was last seen by neighbors leaving an apartment complex where he lives at in Poynette.

Kenneth never returned home to his apartment and left his cell phone at home.

Police say he does have a medical pendent, but the batteries died and they are no longer able to contact Kenneth through his pendent.

Kenneth is described as a white man standing at 5 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has blue eyes and gray, short hair. Kenneth was wearing a full Santa suit, red jacket and pants, black boots and a red hat.

He is driving a Silver Chevrolet Impala, with a Wisconsin license plate 775RAX.

Anyone with information is asked to call Poynette Police Department at 608-742-4166 Ext 1.