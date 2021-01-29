LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled on 69-year-old from Manitowoc

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The silver alert for 69-year-old Allan Sebo has been canceled.

According to officials he was found safe.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: 69-year-old Allan Alex Sebo of Manitowoc

Jan 29, 2021 8:48 p.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Allan Alex Sebo from Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Allan was last seen Friday at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip.

Officials have concerns for Allan’s welfare and believe he may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Allan is described as a 5’8” 150-pound white man with gray hair, a short beard, blue eyes, and walks in a shuffling manner.

Authorities say Allan may be wearing blue jeans, a dark sweatshirt, and a jacket.

Police say Allan left his house in Manitowoc in a Silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer at 10:30 a.m. and was possibly traveling to Sheboygan, WI. Before he left town he stopped at a Kwik Trip where he left his cell phone.

Allan is believed to be driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer, with a license plate of 456-GVB.

If you have any information regarding Allan’s whereabouts, contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 683-4201.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom girls clinch NEC, Bonduel stays perfect

Matt Erickson back as Timber Rattlers manager for 2021

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks