UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled on 69-year-old from Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The silver alert for 69-year-old Allan Sebo has been canceled.

According to officials he was found safe.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: 69-year-old Allan Alex Sebo of Manitowoc

Jan 29, 2021 8:48 p.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Allan Alex Sebo from Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Allan was last seen Friday at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip.

Officials have concerns for Allan’s welfare and believe he may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Allan is described as a 5’8” 150-pound white man with gray hair, a short beard, blue eyes, and walks in a shuffling manner.

Authorities say Allan may be wearing blue jeans, a dark sweatshirt, and a jacket.

Police say Allan left his house in Manitowoc in a Silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer at 10:30 a.m. and was possibly traveling to Sheboygan, WI. Before he left town he stopped at a Kwik Trip where he left his cell phone.

Allan is believed to be driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer, with a license plate of 456-GVB.

If you have any information regarding Allan’s whereabouts, contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 683-4201.